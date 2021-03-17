For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

One of the two men accused of cutting down the Sycamore Gap tree couldn’t believe the public outcry of the tree’s felling, remarking it was “just a tree”.

Adam Carruthers, 32, and Daniel Graham, 39, each deny two counts of criminal damage to the Northumberland sycamore and to the nearby Hadrian’s Wall, which was damaged when it came down in September 2023.

Now in its second week, Newcastle Crown Court heard on Tuesday (May 6) how Carruthers believed the reaction to the damage was “almost as if someone had been murdered”.

Prosecutors say ground worker Daniel Graham, 39, and mechanic Carruthers, 32, drove overnight from Carlisle to the Northumberland landmark during Storm Agnes in September 2023, and cut the tree down with a chainsaw.

Carruthers was asked why he showed so much interest in the story the day after the tree was cut down.

open image in gallery Undated handout photo issued by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) of Adam Carruthers and Daniel Graham working together. The former friends are on trial for cutting down the Sycamore Gap tree. ( CPS/PA Wire )

He said: “On the morning I woke up I had looked online and it was all over Facebook. I was thinking ‘what’s going on here?’. It was everywhere.

“My understanding was it was just a tree, I couldn’t understand why everyone was sharing it, every second post, it was about this tree. I just couldn’t get my head round it.

“The way it was travelling through the news, I was amazed how something so small could create so much publicity.”

Asked by his barrister Andrew Gurney why he and Graham had been messaging each other about the story, Carruthers said: “I couldn’t really understand why there was such a major outbreak – it was almost as if someone had been murdered.

“Daniel was a friend of mine at the time. I sent it across, it was everywhere.”

Carruthers said that in September 2023 he was staying with his partner of 10 years in Kirkbride, Cumbria, as she had just given birth to their daughter by Caesarean section and needed help looking after their two children.

He told jurors he was at home with his partner on the night the tree was felled.

Asked why he had been messaging his partner if he was at home, he said she had been in her bedroom with the baby.

“To save walking in and have a conversation, waking the baby up, it was easier to send her a text message – it was quiet,” Carruthers said.

open image in gallery The felled Sycamore Gap tree, on Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland ( Owen Humphreys/PA )

He was asked about a message he sent to his partner that night saying he had a “better video” after she sent him a video of their baby being bottle fed.

He said he had made a video of the roof of their washing shed being damaged in the storm, and was referring to that.

Carruthers was also asked about a voice note he sent to Graham on September 28 2023 referring to “an operation like we did last night”.

He said: “I think it’s been interpreted wrong, it should be ‘launch an operation like what he did last night’. I’m referring to the person who done the job.

“It might sound as if I’m being sexist saying it’s a man, but I wouldn’t have thought it would have been a woman who done it.”

Carruthers said he “had no idea” who was responsible for cutting down the tree and “nothing was ever mentioned to me that (Graham) had anything to do with it”.

Asked why his friendship with Graham ended, Carruthers said his co-accused came to see him at work one night and told him: “I’m going to go my way and you’re going to go yours – I believe you have been grassing on me.”

Mr Gurney asked if Carruthers had “grassed him up” and the defendant said he had not.

He denied ever using a piece of string to measure the tree at Sycamore Gap or asking his co-defendant to take the blame for felling it, as Graham claimed during his evidence.

Asked if he had a fixation on the tree, Carruthers said: “No, not at all.”

The trial continues.