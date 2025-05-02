Watch: Full video shown to jury at trial 'showing Sycamore Gap tree being chopped down’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A suspect in the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree anonymously rang police to blame his co-accused, a jury has been told.

Groundworker Daniel Graham, 39, and mechanic Adam Carruthers, 32, are accused of driving from the Carlisle area to Sycamore Gap on the night of 27 September 2023, when one chopped down the sycamore using a chainsaw and the other filmed it.

Each deny two counts of criminal damage to the sycamore and to the Roman Wall.

On Friday, on the fourth day of the trial at Newcastle Crown Court, jurors were told an anonymous call was made to the emergency services 101 number on August 23 last year, naming Carruthers as being responsible for the crime.

Detective Inspector Calum Meikle told the jury he was “absolutely” certain that the caller was Graham.

On the call, played to the court, the caller said: “One of the lads that done it, Adam Carruthers, has got the saws back in his possession.”

Asked by Andrew Gurney, defending for Carruthers, whether the purpose of the call was to report his client for the crime, Mr Meikle said: “That could be a conclusion that could be drawn by the court.”