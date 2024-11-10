Man killed and two injured in triple shooting in residential area

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been shot dead and two people have suffered gunshot wounds in an attack in broad daylight.

Police were called at 10.10am on Sunday to reports of a shooting in Sydenham, south-east London. They discovered a man with gunshot injuries who died at the scene.

A woman was also found with gunshot wounds to her legs and has been taken to hospital, but the Metropolitan Police said her condition is not life-threatening.

A third person attended hospital with what are believed to be gunshot injuries, the force added, although their condition is unknown.

The Met has appealed for information as it condemned the “senseless act of violence” carried out in a residential area on a Sunday morning.

No arrests have yet been made and police are trying to establish the victim’s identity and contact his family.

The shooting came just half an hour before three people were stabbed in a separate attack at busy market five miles away in East Street, south London. The knife attack left one man dead and two people wounded in a morning of violence in the capital.

Forensic teams at the scene near Wells Park Road in Sydenham, south-east London ( PA Wire )

Commenting on the shooting, commander Peter Stevens said: “I know people will be shocked by this senseless act of violence, all the more so on a Sunday morning in a residential area.

“I share their concerns and can assure the local community that the Met’s response, alongside our partners, has been rapid.

“We are determined to safeguard the community, to get to the bottom of what happened here and bring those responsible to justice.

“You will see a considerable number of additional officers in the area, including forensic experts. Police cordons are likely to remain in place for some time so that they can carry out their vital work.

“Officers will also be patrolling the area. I urge anyone with information to speak with those officers.

“A number of people have already contacted us, and we need that flow of information from anyone who saw or heard anything of note to continue. We also need to hear from anyone who has phone, CCTV or doorbell footage that may help the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or message via X on MetCC with reference number 2527/10nov, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.