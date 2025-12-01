For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A girl has died and another is seriously injured after a crash involving a minibus carrying nine teenagers.

North Yorkshire Police said it is investigating the collision involving a white Mercedes Sprinter minibus and a Hyundai i10 car on Toulston Lane in Tadcaster at around 12.30pm on Monday.

The girl who died at the scene was a passenger on the minibus which was carrying nine teenagers aged 16 to 18, the force said.

Another teenage girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The other passengers and the man driving the minibus were left with minor injuries, police said.

The crash took place close to Tadcaster Grammar School. According to the BBC, the school sent a message to parents saying it would be closed on Tuesday as the site “will not be safe for students”.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 40-year-old woman, has been arrested in connection with the investigation, the force added.

Police are appealing for witness and anyone with dashcam footage.