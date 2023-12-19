Speeding driver flies over parked car and hits garage in ‘movie stunt gone wrong’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A reckless driver speeding at 84mph lost control of his car which launched over a parked car and went through a brick garage - leaving two women in the car injured.

Warwickshire Police described the horror crash in the village of Wellesbourne, near Stratford-upon-Avon, as “scenes akin to a movie stunt gone wrong”.

Driver Tadiwanashe Matemadombo was jailed to 20 months in prison and banned for 24 months after being convicted of causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Warwick Crown Court.

The court heard how the 24-year-old was driving the Vauxhall Astra back from a party with two women inside when he lost control and hit a roundabout before propelling the vehicle over a park car and through a brick garage.

The vehicle ended up in garden on its side.

The car came to a stop on its side in a residential garden (Warwickshire Police)

Matemadombo, of Gun Lane in Coventry, was injured along with the two female passengers, both aged 24. One of the passengers was left unconcious.

PC Drew Ballantyne said: “The standard of Matemadombo’s driving fell far below that of a reasonable and competent driver - it was dangerous.

“He had no consideration for his passengers or the public. After he left hospital officers were unable to locate Matemadombo for some time.

“I am pleased that he has now faced the court where he pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving. We hope the two female passengers take some comfort from the sentence today.”

The incident happened on the A429 in the village on 4 July 2021. Matemadombo was also ordered to pay £156 in costs at his sentencing on 13 December.