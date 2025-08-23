Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Takayo Nembhard: Police issue new appeal three years after man stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival

Bristol resident Takayo Nembhard died while visiting London for Carnival in 2022

Alex Croft
Saturday 23 August 2025 11:41 BST
Takayo Nembhard was stabbed to death surrounded by several hundred people on Monday August 29 2022
The family of a man who was stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival three years ago have issued a fresh plea for information to help find his killer.

Takayo Nembhard, 21, was killed while surrounded by several hundred people on Monday 29 August, 2022, in the Ladbroke Grove area under the Westway flyover.

He was visiting his friends and sister after having travelled from Bristol to enjoy the carnival, before he died in hospital due to a stab wound to his right groin, Met Police said.

Although multiple arrests were made in connection with the murder, no charges have been brought by police.

The adults parade, part of the Notting Hill Carnival celebration in west London, 2023 (James Manning/PA)
"Takayo left behind a heartbroken family and two beautiful boys,” said his parents, Sandra and Vincent Nembhard. “We don't want them to grow up without knowing someone has been charged with his murder.

"We don't blame the Carnival for our son's murder; it was the action of a small minority. But if you have any information about what happened that day three years ago please come forward."

Detective inspector Richard Kempshall, who is deputy senior investigating officer on the case, said: “Takayo was a talented rapper who attended Notting Hill carnival, like so many others, to enjoy the day and the event.

"A mindless act of violence has ensured that his children are without a father. Due to the timing and venue of the attack it is quite likely that many people witnessed the events before, during or after.”

Met Police are now calling on any witnesses of the attack to come forward on the eve of Notting Hill Carnival’s 2025 edition.

The force is urging people to contact them on social media or the 101 phone number, or by calling the incident room directly on 020 7175 2206. Witnesses should quote case number 7478/29AUG22.

