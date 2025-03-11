Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Four more arrests after Joanne Penny killed in Talbot Green shooting

Joanne Penney died at the scene in Talbot Green

Barney Davis
Tuesday 11 March 2025 17:23 GMT
(The Independent)

Four more people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Joanne Penney in Talbot Green, South Wales Police said.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting in Llys Illtyd, Talbot Green, at about 6.10pm on Sunday.

Officers and paramedics attended and found Ms Penney, 40, suffering serious injuries.

She died at the scene and a 42-year-old man from Talbot Green was arrested on suspicion of murder.

On Tuesday two men aged 27 and 68 and two women aged 21 and 39 were arrested in connection with the shooting.

This is a breaking story... More to follow...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in