Four more arrests after Joanne Penny killed in Talbot Green shooting

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Four more people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Joanne Penney in Talbot Green, South Wales Police said.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting in Llys Illtyd, Talbot Green, at about 6.10pm on Sunday.

Officers and paramedics attended and found Ms Penney, 40, suffering serious injuries.

She died at the scene and a 42-year-old man from Talbot Green was arrested on suspicion of murder.

On Tuesday two men aged 27 and 68 and two women aged 21 and 39 were arrested in connection with the shooting.

This is a breaking story... More to follow...