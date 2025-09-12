Police investigating alleged rape of Sikh woman as racially motivated attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Sikh woman was reportedly raped in a "racially motivated attack" in the West Midlands, prompting a police investigation.

The victim, a British-born Sikh in her 20s, told officers a racist remark was made during the assault. The incident occurred in the Tame Road area of Oldbury on Tuesday morning and was reported to West Midlands Police just before 8.30am.

The Sikh Federation (UK) said the perpetrators allegedly told the woman during the attack, which they said happened between 8am and 8.30am: “You don’t belong in this country, get out.”

The force said officers want to speak to anyone who may have seen two white men in the area.

The first is described as having a shaved head and a heavy build, and he was wearing a dark sweatshirt with gloves on.

The second man was reportedly wearing a grey top with a silver zip.

open image in gallery Police said such incidents are ‘incredibly rare’ (PA) ( PA Wire )

Police said they are treating it as an “isolated incident” but understand the “anger and worry” it has caused the community.

Chief Superintendent Kim Madill, of Sandwell Police, said: “We are working really hard to identify those responsible, with CCTV, forensic and other inquiries well under way.

“We fully understand the anger and worry that this has caused, and I am speaking to people in the community today to reassure them that we are doing everything we can to identify and arrest those responsible.

“Incidents like this are incredibly rare, but people can expect to see extra patrols in the area.”

Dabinderjit Singh, the lead executive for political engagement at the Sikh Federation (UK), said the attack took place in “broad daylight on a busy road” and that Sikh Youth UK is supporting the victim and her family.

He said: “Politicians from all political parties should have zero tolerance for all violent racist attacks.

“The current racist political environment is driven by popularism and created by politicians playing the anti-immigration card who are unashamedly exploiting those with right-wing and racist views.

“More than 48 hours later we await the public condemnation by politicians on all sides of this brutal racist and sexual attack where a young Sikh woman has been viciously beaten and raped.”

Gurinder Singh Josan, Labour MP for Smethwick, wrote on X: “This is a truly horrific attack and my thoughts are with the victim.

“I have now spoken with the Borough Commander Chief Supt Kim Madill and am reassured Sandwell Police are doing everything they possibly can to find the perpetrators.

“The incidence is being treated as a hate crime. The police are working extremely sympathetically with the victim at her pace who has been traumatised by the attack.

“We are grateful for all the CCTV and information that has already been forthcoming from the community.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting log 798 of September 9.