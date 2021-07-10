A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of teenager Tamim Ian Habimana in southeast London.

The boy, who was arrested on Thursday, has also been charged with the attempted murder of another 15-year-old and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

A 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy who were both also arrested on suspicion of Tamim’s murder on Friday remain in custody at a police station in south London.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Woolwich just after 5.20pm on Monday.

Officers attended and found Tamim, 15, suffering from a single stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 6.08pm.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard, who is leading the investigation, said Tamim’s family is “reeling from the shock of his death”.

He appealed for anyone with information that could help the inquiry to come forward.

He added: “We are aware of footage relating to this murder being posted on social media and remind the public that any video captures or images may be very important to our investigation.”

Tamim’s death came hours before the unrelated fatal stabbing of another teenager in London.

A 29-year-old man continues to be questioned over the murder of Keane Flynn-Harling, 16, in Lambeth, south London, later on Monday night.

The number of violent teenage deaths in the capital this year could be among the highest in nearly a decade.

As of Tuesday, 21 teenagers had been killed in just over six months in London, leading to concerns that the tally for the whole year could exceed the previous high of 27 in 2017.

This would mean the highest teenage death toll since 2012.