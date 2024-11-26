For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The mother of a teenage girl who died in a collision on the M5 while under arrest has paid tribute to her “beautiful daughter” who was “taken far too young”.

Tamzin Ellen Hall, 17, was being taken to a custody suite in Bridgwater by two officers in an Avon and Somerset Police car from an address in Taunton, Somerset.

The vehicle stopped on the northbound carriageway between junctions 25 at Taunton and 24 at Bridgwater shortly after 11pm on 11 November.

Amy Hall, Tamzin’s mother, described her eldest daughter as her “best friend” and said her family were “devastated”.

Ms Hall said: “Tamzin was the most kindest, caring, loving, loyal girl ever. She was the most honest person I’ve ever known; she was very special to me.

“She had a great sense of humour, and we had many laughs together.

“She was my shadow from the moment she opened her eyes in the morning until she went to sleep at night. She was such an intelligent young girl and had such interesting perceptions on things in life.”

On Tuesday, an inquest opening at Wells Town Hall heard Tamzin, who was a student, got out of the car and crossed the road before climbing the crash barrier.

She was hit by a vehicle driven by a member of the public travelling on the southbound carriageway and sustained fatal head, neck and chest injuries.

The inquest heard Tamzin, who lived in Henlade, Somerset, was pronounced dead at 11.10pm and identified by fingerprint comparison.

Her mother added: “Tamzin was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, so she was unique and saw the world in such a different way.

“Tamzin was my absolute everything and I can’t believe she isn’t here anymore. She was my world.

“She was always so thoughtful and would put others before herself. She loved the simple things in life, talking and her family. Plus, she absolutely loved chocolate – she was chocolate mad!”

The circumstances of Tamzin’s arrest and her transportation, as well as how she left the police car and what happened afterwards will be examined in the inquest.

The coroner will later consider whether the hearing should be an Article 2 inquest, which would examine the wider circumstances of Tamzin’s death.

Ms Hall said: “Tamzin was such a wonderful daughter. She was a beautiful person.

“My life will never be the same but I’m using my strength for my other children, Tamzin’s siblings.

“She was only 17 but she has taught me a lot and I can use that memory and hold on to that.

“I will never ever get over it, she was taken far too young.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating what happened last week, following a mandatory referral by Avon and Somerset Police.