A “loving” father-of-two from Manchester has been shot dead shortly after leaving an airport in Pakistan.

Tasaraf Hussain had arrived at Islamabad International Airport on 8 January to surprise his relatives, but was gunned down in an act of “senseless violence”, leaving his family distraught.

In a petition launched by his relatives, they say his death forms part of a “disturbing trend” of overseas Kashmiris being targeted upon their return to their homeland.

His MP Tony Lloyd has written to the Foreign Office to look at the matter ‘with urgency’ (PA)

Rochade MP Tony Lloyd, alongside Rochdale Council leader Neil Emmott, has now written to the UK Foreign Office and the Pakistan Ambassador in a bit to bring his killers to justice.

In a statement, they said: "Shocking news from Rawalpindi as Tasaraf Hussain, a resident of Rochdale, was recently killed in Pakistan.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and both Cllr Neil Emmott and I have written to the UK Foreign Office and the Pakistan Ambassador to look into this with urgency and outline what action will be taken to bring the murderers to justice."

His grieving family have called on their local MP and the Pakistani government to take “immediate action” and to impose stricter security measures.

They wrote in an online petition: “Our family is mourning the tragic loss of a loved one, Tasaraf Hussain Village Behari, Tehsil Dadyal, Azad Kashmir. an overseas British Kashmiri from Rochdale,Greater Manchester, who was visiting his homeland to surprise his family.

“He was brutally shot and killed on his way home after just leaving Islamabad airport. This heartbreaking incident is not isolated; it’s part of a disturbing trend targeting overseas Kashmiris/Pakistanis.

“Our relative, a loving father of two children and husband to a grieving widow, is just one among many victims. His life was cut short in an act of senseless violence that could have been prevented with proper supervision and security measures on commonly travelled routes.

“We are calling upon our MP Tony Lloyd and the Government of Pakistan to take immediate action. We urge them to conduct a thorough investigation into this murder and bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly. Moreover, we implore them to implement stricter security measures for those traveling within the region.

“This plea isn’t just about our family; it’s about all families who live in fear for their loved ones visiting their homeland. It’s time for change – we need actions that will ensure safety for all overseas British Kashmiris/Pakistanis when they visit home.

“Please join us in urging the Pakistani authorities to seek justice for our relative’s untimely death and prevent future tragedies like this from happening again by signing this petition today.”