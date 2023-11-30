Met officer who Tasered 10-year-old girl twice cleared of misconduct

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Met Police officer has been cleared of gross misconduct after Tasering a 10-year-old girl.

PC Jonathan Broadhead did not use “unnecessary and unreasonable force” when he shocked the child twice on 21 January 2021 after a complaint was filed by her father, an investigation concluded.

Officers were called to a report the girl was armed with gardening shears and a hammer and was threatening to assault her mother at their home in Streatham, south-west London.

On arrival, PC Broadhead requested she drop the shears, but as she turned away to walk up a staircase he fired his Taser at her “twice in quick succession”.

The girl was then handcuffed and arrested for assault before being taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries sustained from the taser barbs.

An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) panel concluded on Thursday that PC Broadhead had not breached the police standard of professional behaviour for use of force, and his use of Taser was necessary, reasonable and proportionate in the circumstances.

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “Following our investigation, it was our view that an independent disciplinary panel could – based on the evidence - find that the officer had committed gross misconduct by breaching the standard of professional behaviour for use of force.

“But only a disciplinary panel – led by an independent legally-qualified chair – can decide if the gross misconduct allegation is proven and the panel has now decided that the officer’s use of force was reasonable and proportionate in the circumstances.

“We did find the officers provided adequate aftercare to the child by calling paramedics to remove the Taser barbs, performing a partial search and keeping her in handcuffs. This meant that the barbs were not moved, which may have caused her further pain.”

Met Commander Jon Savell said: “This is an extremely rare and unusual case. In the immediate days after the incident a senior officer visited the address to apologise for the trauma caused to the girl and her family. Although no misconduct has been found, we repeat this apology today.

“The panel found that PC Broadhead did not breach professional standards based on the information known to him at the time and the clear threat presented, and that he had acted in accordance with his training for the safety of all those involved.

“Tasers provide officers with the ability to de-escalate situations and protect others from harm. We welcome scrutiny around the use of Taser and are working hard to engage with communities to involve them in monitoring how we use this tactic.”

