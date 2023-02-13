Jump to content

Man in court following protest over drag queen children’s event at Tate Britain

Lance O’Connor has been charged with several offences following a protest outside the Tate Britain.

Laura Parnaby
Monday 13 February 2023 02:45
Protesters outside the Tate Britain, which is hosting ‘Drag Queen Story Hour UK’ with tales told by Aida H Dee, who the gallery’s website describes as “the first drag artist in Europe to read stories to children in a nursery”. Writing on twitter, the drag queen said the day had been “proper emotional”, adding that five protesters had gained entry to the Tate and “caused a disruption” in parts of the building, but they did not affect the readings. Picture date: Saturday February 11, 2023.
(PA Wire)

A man who was arrested following protests outside the Tate Britain over a drag queen story-telling event for children is due to appear in court.

Lance O’Connor, 53, of Plaistow, east London, is accused of assault on an emergency worker, obstruction of a police officer and two homophobic aggravated public order offences.

The Tate, in Millbank, central London, had been hosting Drag Queen Story Hour UK, with tales told by Aida H Dee, who the gallery’s website describes as “the first drag artist in Europe to read stories to children in a nursery”.

People protesting against the event were at the scene, as well as counter-protesters.

O’Connor is being held in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

