Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Eyesight of boy thrown from Tate Modern getting ‘better and better’, family say

Autistic teenager Bravery intended to select and kill someone, a court heard

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Friday 30 September 2022 18:03
<p>Boy thrown from Tate Modern by teenager ‘showing clear improvement’ in sight</p>

Boy thrown from Tate Modern by teenager ‘showing clear improvement’ in sight

(PA Media)

The family of a boy thrown from the 10th floor of the Tate Modern said their “little knight sees better and better” after suffering severe damage to his eyesight.

The French youngster was six-years-old when he was badly hurt in an attack by Jonty Bravery in the London gallery in August 2019.

Bravery, an autistic teenager, was in supported accommodation at the time of the attack but allowed out unsupervised.

He intended to select and kill someone, a court was later told.

His victim, on holiday with his parents, survived a 100ft (30m) fall but suffered life-changing injuries, including a bleed on the brain and broken bones.

Bravery was convicted of attempted murder in 2020 and jailed for 15 years.

In a fresh update, the victim’s family said he has shown increased dexterity and responsiveness.

Posting on a GoFundMe page, which has raised more than 377,000 euro (nearly £332,000) for the boy’s treatment and rehabilitation, his family said: “A clear improvement for his sight was noted by his orthoptist who prescribed him new glasses with a much smaller correction: our little knight sees better and better.”

The boy can ride a tricycle, and his wardrobe has been adapted to remove buttons and laces so he can dress himself.

We know the road is still long but our little knight is not giving up. His courage and his efforts are just incredible

Victim's family

His family said the start of the new school year has gone well but he still has “great difficulties with writing and with his memory”.

They added: “Sadly, he also has a really hard time making friends because of his fatigue and the wheelchair which prevents him from playing like the other children in the playground.”

In July, the boy’s family took him to an adapted holiday home in the Massif Central mountain range in southern France to train him to walk with a cane.

His family said: “We had to catch him countless times, but he made progress in mastering his balance, starting at the end of the fortnight to lean his shoulders forwards or backwards, depending on the slope. A real little adventurer.”

As part of his recovery, the boy goes to a swimming pool with a specialised therapist and his family said he is “beginning to be able to close his mouth in the water”.

They added: “We know the road is still long but our little knight is not giving up. His courage and his efforts are just incredible.”

Additional reporting by PA

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in