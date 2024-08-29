Ten-month-old girl dies in hospital after horror crash in Devon as police arrest man

Support truly

A 10-month-old girl has died after a crash in the West Country that also killed a 46-year-old man.

The crash between a Vauxhall Astra and Kia Rio took place at Iron Railings Cross near Tavistock in Devon on Monday.

A 46-year-old man, a passenger in the Kia, was pronounced dead at the scene, while seven people, including the baby, were taken to hospital.

On Thursday, Devon and Cornwall Police said the baby had died at Bristol Children’s Hospital after suffering serious injuries.

Sergeant Troy Bennett, investigating the crash, said: “This is a tragic incident, and the thoughts of our officers are with the family and friends of all those involved.

“This will have shocked and saddened the community, especially with the death of a young child. We are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision.

“Specialist officers are supporting the families involved.”

Out of the remaining six taken to hospital, three remain with serious injuries, while three others were discharged after treatment.

The road was closed following the crash on Monday, reopening on Tuesday morning.

A man in his 30s from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving.

He has been released on bail, pending further inquiries, police added.