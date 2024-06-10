Jump to content

Man, 64, charged with voyeurism at Taylor Swift concert in Edinburgh

The man was charged in connection with the alleged offence at the concert in Edinburgh on Saturday

Laura Paterson
Monday 10 June 2024 14:22
Taylor Swift performing on stage during her Eras Tour at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
Taylor Swift performing on stage during her Eras Tour at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

A 64-year-old man has been charged with alleged voyeurism at one of Taylor Swift’s Edinburgh concerts.

Police Scotland said the man was arrested and charged in connection with a voyeurism offence during the concert at Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday.

Superintendent David Happs said: “A 64-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a voyeurism offence committed within Murrayfield during the event on Saturday June 8.

“He was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.”

The American star kicked off the UK leg of her international Eras tour on Friday with the first of three consecutive dates at Murrayfield.

She played to a capacity crowd of almost 73,000 each time, and she told fans that made the gigs the highest attended stadium concerts in Scottish history.

