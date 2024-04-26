Primary school teacher admits mid-trial to murder of boyfriend she buried in garden

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A primary school teacher has pleaded guilty mid-trial to murdering her boyfriend by luring him into their bedroom for sex before tying him to the bed, stabbing him in the neck, and burying him the back garden.

Fiona Beal, 50, revealed through journal entries discovered by police that she was planning the attack on Nicholas Billingham, 42, “in cold blood” and had purchased a knife, chisel and cable ties.

Beal initially pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter by reason of of a loss of control, but denied murdering Nicholas Billingham, 42, whose partly mummified body was found in March 2022, four months after he was last seen.

A jury at the Old Bailey heard on Friday that she had changed her plea.

Judge Mark Lucraft told Fiona Beal: “You have this morning pleaded guilty to murder, which as you have no doubt been told, carries a sentence of life imprisonment.”

The teacher, of Moore Street, Northampton, was arrested in March 2022 after police discovered the body. Forensic officers and specialist search teams were deployed to the address before the discovery was made.

The court heard that her actions were revealed through journal entries discovered by police.

Nicholas Billingham ( PA )

Last week, prosecutor Hugh Davies KC told jurors that Beal, “a high-functioning professional”, messaged several people on November 1 2021 - and in the days after - that she and Mr Billingham had contracted Covid-19 and needed to isolate.

The prosecutor called the narrative “sustained and dishonest” and told jurors there is “no evidence” that Beal took a Covid test.

The court heard similar messages were sent from Mr Billingham’s phone from November 2. Mr Davies told jurors the messages from Mr Billingham’s phone were Beal “pretending to be him” in a move that was “as heartless as it was self-serving”.

On November 8, jurors heard that Beal sent messages to her sisters saying she and Mr Billingham had split up, with one message saying he left because he had had an affair with another woman.

The prosecution said the narrative that Mr Billingham had run off with another woman was “completely false”.

Forensic officers at the home of Fiona Beal ( Jacob King/PA )

But jurors heard that Mr Billingham appeared to have cheated on Beal previously. She returned to work “fully discharging her considerable responsibilities as a teacher to Year 6 pupils” and receiving a “sympathetic response” from people who had heard about her break-up.

Her mental health started to deteriorate in late February 2022, the court was told.

The following month, she rented a cabin in Cumbria and sent messages to family members which gave them cause for concern over her wellbeing, prompting them to call police to check on her, the prosecutor said.

In the cabin, police found journals “written in her hand” that showed “a wholly different side to her personality”.

Fiona Beal leaving B&Q in Northampton, where she purchased ten 50 litre bags of compost, ten 22.5kg bags of Cotswold Stone and a grey plastic trough ( PA )

Mr Davies said: “They certainly do contain some unambiguously clear declarations of what she had done. These parts were not just her truth, but the truth. What was this?

“The short answer is that she had planned to, and had, killed him in cold blood. She had purchased a forged handled utility knife in the days before. She had a chisel and cable ties.

“Promising sex after a bath, she stabbed him in the neck when he was wearing a sleep mask and was probably cabled-tied on their bed.”

The court previously heard that this was the second time a trial had started in the case, with a different jury - for a trial that took place in Northampton last year - discharged before the end of the evidence for legal reasons.

Beal will be sentenced on May 29 and 30. She will remain in custody.

Additional reporting by PA