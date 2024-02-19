Woman arrested on suspicion of murder as 21 year-old found dead hours after brawl

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A murder investigation has been launched after 21 year-old woman was found dead at a home in east London.

Teddi Baker, 21, was discovered in Limehouse the morning after a brawl involving six people in a nearby alleyway and pronounced dead soon after. Police have yet to reveal the cause of death and are awaiting the results of a post-mortem.

A woman, aged in her 20s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and released on police bail to return at a later date.

The Met is now appealing for witnesses to the 7 February fight, that they believe Ms Baker was involved in, to come forward.

A Scotland Yard spokesman: “We were called by London Ambulance Service to a residential address in Stainsby Road, E14 at 08:26hrs on Thursday, 8 February following reports that a 21-year-old woman had been found unconscious.

“Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.”

The fight broke out in Dod Street near an alleyway that leads to Limehouse Cut canal between 10pm and 12.30am on Wednesday, 7 February. The brawl was not reported to police.

DI Sufia Matin of Tower Hamlets CID said: “This was an extremely tragic incident and we must investigate it thoroughly to understand exactly what has happened leading up to Teddi’s death.

“We are urging anyone who has any information or who may have witnessed a fight in the Dod Street area of Limehouse/Poplar during the times stated, to contact us immediately.

“We owe it to Teddi and her family to find out what happened and you could hold vital information we may need.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via X @MetCC quoting CAD 1469/08FEB24. Alternatively you can contact us anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.