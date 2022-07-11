An “out of control” teenager has been found guilty of murdering a father-of-three after he confronted youths outside his east London home for shouting at his daughter.

James Markham, 45, was stabbed in the back, armpit and chest by the boy who had already been banned from the area by a criminal behaviour order.

The Old Bailey was told the area had become a hotspot for antisocial behaviour and that the boy, who was aged 14 at the time of the offence and is now 15, had spent days shouting and swearing outside the victim’s home in Chingford, east London.

In a separate incident, the boy and four friends had been setting off fireworks outside Mr Markham’s home in August last year and had also reportedly been verbally abusing one of his daughters.

Stone mason Mr Markham, who was in his shed, grabbed a drill bit and confronted the group after returning home just before 6pm in August last year.

A Metropolitan police spokesman said: “A member of James‘s family saw a dispute but her view was restricted and she hadn’t realised it was James who the teenagers were arguing with.

“James had approached the group with a drill bit in an apparent attempt to scare them off.

“One of the group advanced, armed with a knife, and the pair began swinging at each other.

“James was struck three times - in the back, armpit and chest. The latter injury pierced his lung and would prove fatal.

“A member of the public who had tried to intervene came to James‘s aid as the teenager and the rest of the group fled the scene.

“James‘s frantic family rushed down from their home to try to help him.”

Emergency services started CPR on Mr Markham but he died at the scene. The teenager dropped his mobile phone as he sprinted away from the scene and was quickly identified.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder and made no comment at interviews.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will be sentenced on August 26. He was also convicted of possession of an offensive weapon.

At the Old Bailey he showed no emotion as he was convicted by the jury after six-and-a-half hours of deliberation.

Judge John Hillen said: “The jury have found you guilty of murder. The only sentence that can be passed in those circumstances is a life sentence.”

The judge added: “It is quite clear that this young man, this child... is someone who is out of control, who has been out of control for a considerable time.”

Detective Inspector John Marriot said Mr Markham was a “loving family man” who has left behind a partner and three children.

He added: “That day they were met with a horrific scenario that no family should have to endure. I hope this conviction will provide them with some small measure of comfort as they continue to grieve James.

“The teenager in this incident was subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order and should never have been in the area. He had flouted it on a number of occasions.

“The knife he used was never recovered, indicating he went to some lengths to try to distance himself from this horrific crime.

“But my team worked to collate a wealth of witness, CCTV and forensic evidence proving his guilt. He will now spend a substantial amount of time behind bars.

“I’d like to thank the skill and determination of my team in working to deliver justice to James‘s family. Our thoughts remain with them.”

Additional reporting by agencies