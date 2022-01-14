Hunt for rapists who attacked teenager in London alleyway

Police are hunting two masked men who raped an 18-year-old woman in south London.

The teenager was walking down an alleyway off Elm Grove, near Peckham Rye railway station, shortly after 10.20pm on Thursday when she was attacked from behind by two men who took her to Holly Grove where they raped her, officers say.

The men were described as wearing dark clothing and both wore gloves and face coverings.

The woman is being supported by specialist officers, the Metropolitan Police said.

There have been no arrests.

Appealing for any witnesses to come forward, detective superintendent Clair Kelland said: “The investigation into this incident is fast-paced and ongoing, and involves an extensive crime scene.

“We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area of Peckham Rye Station between 10pm and 11pm last night who saw anything that might assist our investigation.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information should call police on 101, or Tweet @MetCC quoting 240/14JAN.