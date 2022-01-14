Hunt for rapists who attacked teenager in London alleyway
‘The investigation is fast-paced and ongoing, and involves an extensive crime scene,’ say detectives
Police are hunting two masked men who raped an 18-year-old woman in south London.
The teenager was walking down an alleyway off Elm Grove, near Peckham Rye railway station, shortly after 10.20pm on Thursday when she was attacked from behind by two men who took her to Holly Grove where they raped her, officers say.
The men were described as wearing dark clothing and both wore gloves and face coverings.
The woman is being supported by specialist officers, the Metropolitan Police said.
There have been no arrests.
Appealing for any witnesses to come forward, detective superintendent Clair Kelland said: “The investigation into this incident is fast-paced and ongoing, and involves an extensive crime scene.
“We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area of Peckham Rye Station between 10pm and 11pm last night who saw anything that might assist our investigation.”
Any witnesses or anyone with any information should call police on 101, or Tweet @MetCC quoting 240/14JAN.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.