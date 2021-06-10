Teenager Taylor Cox shot in ‘targeted hit’ in Crouch Hill

The murder of a teenager killed earlier this week in London has been described as a “targeted hit” by an eyewitness.

Police have confirmed that Taylor Cox was shot and killed on 8 June in Islington. He was 19 years old, and lived in Barnet, North London.

His family have been informed and continue to be supported by specialist officers, the Metropolitan Police said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Cox was shot near Ashmount Primary School on Hornsey Rise Gardens, Crouch Hill.

Police received reports of multiple shots being fired at 4.24pm, and arrived on the scene shortly after, along with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

First responders at the scene found the teenager with a gunshot wound to his head. He was airlifted to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A witness told the Evening Standard that the attack appeared to be targeted, adding that the boy had been “ambushed” and shot with at least three rounds behind the primary school.

“There was no argument or anything like that. I just heard the boy who was shot say one word but I couldn’t make out what it was.”

“Then I heard ‘bang, bang’ gunshots very close together. Then a gap and one or two more shots as if they were making sure they finished him off. It looked like a targeted hit. The shooters ran off down the alley. It was like something out of a movie.”

Met police say that a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

Leading the investigation is Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

She said: “We’re working with colleagues across the Metropolitan Police Service to identify those responsible for this most horrific attack, committed with a firearm in broad daylight in a residential area next to a primary school.

“Taylor’s family have lost him in the cruellest way imaginable and they deserve our fullest commitment in seeking justice.

“I have no doubt that there are persons out there who know who committed this act and I’m asking them to make contact with us.”

"Silence protects violent criminals. It is imperative that police and communities work together to apprehend those who are intent on committing serious violence and take them off our streets.

“What matters most is that you tell us what you know, and we find those responsible.”

An increased police presence is expected to remain in the area over the coming days. No arrests linked to the murder have been made.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on the crime to call 101, tweet @MetCC quoting Op TREWEN and CAD 5570/08JUN21, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to report anonymously.