Teenage girl shot in Lewisham in early hours of morning

Armed police rushed to a scene in southeast London in the early hours of Saturday morning after a teenage girl was shot in Lewisham, police said.

Police have launched an investigation after discovering a girl suffering from a gunshot wound on Lucas Street at around 3am this morning.

The teenager was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service, but the Metrpolitan Police say she is not in a life-threatening or life-changing condition.

The force said several crime scenes have been put in place and there have been no arrests “at this early stage.”

It comes after local residents allegedly heard a woman “screaming” and “five gun shots” in the area at around 3am on Saturday morning.

Forensics are currently combing an abandoned black Mercedes at the scene of the shooting which is surrounded by a police cordon.

The vehicle remains parked outside Pizza Hut, on the junction between Lewisham Way and Lucas Street.

“I came home from work early hours in the morning, about 3am. I heard gunshots and shouting and screaming,” one resident told MyLondon.

“I looked out the window and saw people running and shouting. It was about five gun shots I heard.”

Another, photographer Ryan Whitaker, said: “I was woken up by the shooting, as I live on one of the roads adjacent to Lewisham Way. I was asleep and it woke me up.

“There were about five rounds fired off, then a girl let out a loud scream.”

A Met spokesman said: “Police were called by LAS at 03:11hrs on Saturday, 23 April to Lucas Street SE14 following reports of a shooting. Specialist firearms officers were among those who responded.

“Following a search a woman, aged in her late teens, was found with a gunshot injury to her arm in Lewisham Way.

“A number of crime scenes are in place. A number of bullet casings have been recovered and sent for specialist analysis. At this early stage there have been no arrests.”

Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information should call 101 ref CAD 942/23 Apr.