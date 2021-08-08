Teenagers arrested over 16-year-old’s murder released without charge

Two teenagers arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Northamptonshire have been released without charge.

The pair, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, were released from custody on Saturday evening after being detained after the attack on Thursday.

A 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody, according to police. A fourth person arrested in the early hours of Saturday has also been released without charge.

Officers were called to Brooke Close in Wellingborough shortly before 6pm on Thursday. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the 16-year-old victim died shortly afterwards.

Another boy, aged 15, was also stabbed but survived his injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield, said: “My officers continue to work around the clock on what remains a fast-paced investigation.

“Specialist officers continue to support the victim’s family as they try to come to terms with the tragic loss of their son and I’d like to remind people to respect their privacy.

“We believe this was an isolated incident but high-visibility police patrols are continuing in Wellingborough to reassure the local community and I encourage anyone with concerns to approach one of our officers.”

Witnesses or anyone with information can also call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, if you would like to pass your information anonymously, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.