Teenager arrested after man stabbed to death at rave in south London

A teenager has been arrested after a man was stabbed to death at a music event in south-east London on Saturday night.

Police were called at 11.50pm to an industrial unit in South Bermondsey, where the unlicensed event was taking place.

Officers and paramedics entered the premises on Stockholm Road and found an unidentified male with stabbing injuries who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 16-year-old boy, who was taken to hospital after being found at the unit with non-life threatening head injuries, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A spokesman said police were unable to release any details on the victim’s age. Police are also appealing for witnesses to come forward who may have been at the event.

The spokesman added: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the victim’s identity and contact his family. A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.”

The Met has launched an investigation into the stabbing that will be led by detectives from the specialist crime unit that deals with homicide.

