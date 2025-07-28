Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Teenager accused of murdering 12-year-old remanded in custody until October

The 15-year-old suspect, who cannot be named, has yet to enter a plea over the murder of Leo Ross.

Matthew Cooper
Monday 28 July 2025 11:26 BST
Flowers were placed near the scene in Hall Green, Birmingham, where Leo Ross was stabbed (Matthew Cooper/PA)
Flowers were placed near the scene in Hall Green, Birmingham, where Leo Ross was stabbed (Matthew Cooper/PA) (PA Archive)

A teenager charged with stabbing to death Birmingham schoolboy Leo Ross has made a five-minute video-link appearance at a hearing before a High Court judge.

The 15-year-old boy, who cannot be identified because of his age, spoke only to confirm his name during legal discussions ahead of a trial planned to take place in February next year.

Prosecutors allege the youth murdered 12-year-old Leo, who was stabbed in the stomach on a riverside path in the Hall Green area, on January 21 this year.

Leo, a pupil at the Christ Church, Church of England Secondary Academy in Yardley Wood, died after being taken to hospital from the Shire Country Park, where members of the public had called emergency services.

Mr Justice Wall, sitting at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday, extended the custody time limits in the case after hearing submissions from prosecutor Rachel Brand KC and defence lawyer Alistair Webster KC.

The defendant has yet to enter pleas to charges of murder, assault, causing grievous bodily harm and having a knife in a public place relating to dates between October 22 last year and January 21.

Adjourning the case for a pre-trial review hearing to be held on October 6, the judge told the youth: “That’s the end of today’s hearing.

“You are going to have another hearing in the autumn. Until that time you are remanded in custody.”

