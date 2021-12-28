Teenager charged in connection with Boxing Day deaths of elderly couple
Couple have been named as Denis and Mary Fell from Livingston, West Lothian
A teenager has been charged in connection with the deaths of a husband and wife in West Lothian, both aged 73.
Police have named the couple whose bodies were discovered around 11:40pm on Boxing Day in their house in Raeburn Rigg, Livingston, as Denis and Mary Fell.
The 19-year-old suspect is set to appear before appear before Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday, Police Scotland have said.
According to Detective Cheif Inspector Kevin Houliston, it was a contained incident and there was no risk to the wider public.
He said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr and Mrs Fell and everyone affected by this tragic incident. “
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.