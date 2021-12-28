Teenager charged in connection with Boxing Day deaths of elderly couple

Couple have been named as Denis and Mary Fell from Livingston, West Lothian

Emily Atkinson
Tuesday 28 December 2021 13:51
(Police Scotland)

A teenager has been charged in connection with the deaths of a husband and wife in West Lothian, both aged 73.

Police have named the couple whose bodies were discovered around 11:40pm on Boxing Day in their house in Raeburn Rigg, Livingston, as Denis and Mary Fell.

The 19-year-old suspect is set to appear before appear before Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday, Police Scotland have said.

According to Detective Cheif Inspector Kevin Houliston, it was a contained incident and there was no risk to the wider public.

He said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr and Mrs Fell and everyone affected by this tragic incident. “

