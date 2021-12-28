Teenager charged in connection with Boxing Day deaths of elderly couple

A teenager has been charged in connection with the deaths of a husband and wife in West Lothian, both aged 73.

Police have named the couple whose bodies were discovered around 11:40pm on Boxing Day in their house in Raeburn Rigg, Livingston, as Denis and Mary Fell.

The 19-year-old suspect is set to appear before appear before Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday, Police Scotland have said.

According to Detective Cheif Inspector Kevin Houliston, it was a contained incident and there was no risk to the wider public.

He said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr and Mrs Fell and everyone affected by this tragic incident. “