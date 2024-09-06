Teenager who admitted killing schoolgirl, 15, named as legal restrictions lifted

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

A teenager who admitted killing 15-year-old private schoolgirl Elianne Andam in Croydon last year can now be named as Hassan Sentamu.

Elianne was stabbed as she made her way to the Old Palace of John Whitgift School on September 27 last year.

Sentamu, who previously admitted manslaughter but pleaded not guilty to murder, can now be identified after he turned 18 on Friday.

The defendant also denied possessing a blade in a public place and a trial has been set for November 25 at the Old Bailey.

Elianne had met two female friends before she was attacked.

It is claimed her attacker, wearing a mask and gloves, removed a large knife from his waistband and stabbed Elianne repeatedly.

As he fled the scene, others attempted to administer first aid but she could not be saved.

The defendant was arrested in New Addington at 9.45am the same day.

After her death, the schoolgirl’s family said in a statement: “We as a family are struggling to comprehend this painful tragedy that has happened to our beautiful daughter and beloved sister Elianne. Our hearts are broken.

“Elianne was a beautiful person inside and out who loved Jesus. She was intelligent, thoughtful, kind and had a bright future ahead. It is our request that you keep our cherished daughter Elianne and our family in your thoughts and prayers.”