Boy, 17, dies after being chased and stabbed in Smethwick

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Smethwick, Sandwell.

West Midlands Police say that the unnamed teenager was found with stab wounds next to a white Ford Focus that crashed in Heath Street yesterday afternoon.

They added that they believe the victim was chased into a shop in Waterloo Road at around 4:10pm and attacked with a knife, before being transported in the car that crashed five to 10 minutes later.

The 17-year-old was taken to hospital but pronounced dead around an hour later.

The 18-year-old, from a property in Smethwick, was arrested shortly before 2am on Sunday morning. He remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse, from West Midlands Police Homicide Unit, said that several people fled the scene of the crash and that police are working to identify everyone involved.

Officer Whitehouse added: “This is a tragic loss of a young life and my thoughts are with the boy’s family who are clearly devastated at what’s happened.

“I really need to hear from any witnesses who saw the victim being chased in Waterloo Road or him and the attacker leaving that location, plus anyone who saw the collision in Heath Street and what happened afterwards.

“If anyone captured video on phones or dash-cam then I would also urge them to get in touch as they could have vital information.”

West Midlands Police are asking those with information to call them on 101 or contact them via their website, quoting the crime reference 20/549867/21.