Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Teenager found not guilty of endangering life with fire at London Oratory School

A major incident was declared after smoke and flames broke out in the atrium of the London Oratory School in Fulham on December 27 last year.

Harry Stedman
Tuesday 15 October 2024 18:32
London Oratory School is a prestigious Catholic school in west London (PA)
London Oratory School is a prestigious Catholic school in west London (PA) (PA Archive)

A 16-year-old boy has been cleared by a judge of endangering life after starting a fire at a prestigious Catholic school in west London.

A major incident was declared after smoke and orange flames broke out in the atrium of the London Oratory School in Fulham on December 27 last year.

The youth, who cannot be named because of his age, was arrested by police on the same day and initially denied a charge of arson before later pleading guilty to the offence on September 2.

He was also charged with arson with recklessness for endangering life and assaulting an emergency worker and denied both offences.

During a judgment hearing at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, district judge Andrew Sweet ruled the endangering life charge should be dismissed as he believed the defendant “did consider his actions” and “was intending to try and harm himself rather than anyone else”.

The teenager wrote a note of apology and made a 999 call immediately after the fire, but also kicked a responding police constable, the court heard.

Mr Sweet ruled the defendant’s behaviour towards the officer was “reckless” and found him guilty of assaulting an emergency worker.

The youth appeared in court in person for the hearing alongside members of his family.

The judge released the defendant on conditional bail to next appear for sentencing at the same court on November 12.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in