Teenager found not guilty of endangering life with fire at London Oratory School

A 16-year-old boy has been cleared by a judge of endangering life after starting a fire at a prestigious Catholic school in west London.

A major incident was declared after smoke and orange flames broke out in the atrium of the London Oratory School in Fulham on December 27 last year.

The youth, who cannot be named because of his age, was arrested by police on the same day and initially denied a charge of arson before later pleading guilty to the offence on September 2.

He was also charged with arson with recklessness for endangering life and assaulting an emergency worker and denied both offences.

During a judgment hearing at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, district judge Andrew Sweet ruled the endangering life charge should be dismissed as he believed the defendant “did consider his actions” and “was intending to try and harm himself rather than anyone else”.

The teenager wrote a note of apology and made a 999 call immediately after the fire, but also kicked a responding police constable, the court heard.

Mr Sweet ruled the defendant’s behaviour towards the officer was “reckless” and found him guilty of assaulting an emergency worker.

The youth appeared in court in person for the hearing alongside members of his family.

The judge released the defendant on conditional bail to next appear for sentencing at the same court on November 12.