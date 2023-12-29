Teenager denies arson after blaze at London Oratory School

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 16-year-old boy has denied setting fire to a prestigious school in west London.

The defendant, who cannot be named because of his age, is accused of arson with intent to endanger life for allegedly setting fire to The London Oratory School on the morning of December 27 this year.

He also pleaded not guilty to assaulting a police officer that day and having a fake ID.

On Friday, Highbury Corner Youth Court heard that police received a call just before 10am alerting them to a potential fire in a school.

On arriving at the school in the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham, officers reportedly found smoke and orange flames in the atrium and a “major fire incident” was declared.

The court heard that a swimming pool was under construction at the scene, which prompted an evacuation of the building and residents in the surrounding area.

The defendant, from the London Borough of Wandsworth, was reportedly identified at around 11.30am in the street and taken to a police station, where he allegedly assaulted a police officer.

On searching his home, officers allegedly found a fraudulent ID card.

The young man, who attended court with his parents and siblings, was bailed to the family home and ordered not to leave the house without being accompanied by one of his immediate family members.

He was also banned from entering Hammersmith and Fulham.

The defendant will next appear at Wimbledon Youth Court on January 23.