Teenager in court accused of pushing woman in front of train

A teenager has appeared in court accused of pushing a woman off a railway platform into the path of an oncoming train.

Andrew Wason, 19, is facing a single charge of attempted murder after allegedly pushing the woman from the platform at Hyndland railway station in Glasgow on April 20 last year.

The charge alleges he assaulted Sophie Scott by pushing her into the path of an approaching train to her injury and to the danger of her life and did attempt to murder her.

Wason, who is understood to be receiving treatment at the State Hospital, Carstairs, was represented at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday by advocate Allan McLeod.

He requested a continuation of the case without plea until later this month pending the completion of two psychiatric reports on Wason.

Judge Lord Armstrong agreed to adjourn the case until April 29.