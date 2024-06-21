Jump to content

Teenager in court on murder charge after death of e-bike rider, 17

The accused was granted bail after appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday over the death of Aaron McPherson.

Lucinda Cameron
Friday 21 June 2024 15:43
Aaron McPherson, 17, died around a fortnight after the crash (Police Scotland/PA)
Aaron McPherson, 17, died around a fortnight after the crash (Police Scotland/PA)

A 17-year-old has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a teenage e-biker rider after a two-vehicle crash.

The collision, which involved an e-bike and a car, happened on Portal Road, Grangemouth, at around 11.45pm on Thursday May 30.

Aaron McPherson, 17, who was riding the e-bike, was taken to hospital but died on Saturday June 15.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with murder and a road traffic offence when he appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday.

He did not enter a plea and was committed for further examination and granted bail.

