Teenager remanded in custody over ‘prank’ social media video

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, who denies the charges, was remanded until a hearing on Tuesday.

Ben Robert-Haslam
Saturday 27 May 2023 14:41
Bacari-Bronze O’Garro at Thames Magistrates’ Court where he was charged with failing to comply with a community protection notice after a TikTok “prank” video showed people entering a private home without permission. Picture date: Wednesday May 24, 2023.
(PA Wire)

A teenager was remanded in custody when he appeared in court accused of posting a video on social media without the consent of the people featured.

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, also known as Mizzy, appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court in London on Saturday where he pleaded not guilty to three breaches of a criminal behaviour order imposed for posting a “prank” video on TikTok.

O’Garro, 18, who gave his address as Crayford Road, Dartford, was charged by the Metropolitan Police on Saturday morning after being arrested on Friday.

When asked for his pleas by district judge Susan Holdham, O’Garro, wearing a grey crew neck jumper and black tracksuit bottoms, pleaded not guilty on three occasions.

Rose Edwin, prosecuting, said two of the three alleged offences took place on Thursday, with O’Garro accused of posting a video onto social media without the consent of the people featured as well as visiting Westfield Centre in Stratford, which he is not permitted to do under the criminal behaviour order.

It was heard that O’Garro visited Hackney on Friday where he is accused of posting a video into social media without the consent of the people featured.

O’Garro was remanded into custody until a further hearing at 2pm on Tuesday.

