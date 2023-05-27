Teenager remanded in custody over ‘prank’ social media video

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenager was remanded in custody when he appeared in court accused of posting a video on social media without the consent of the people featured.

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, also known as Mizzy, appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court in London on Saturday where he pleaded not guilty to three breaches of a criminal behaviour order imposed for posting a “prank” video on TikTok.

O’Garro, 18, who gave his address as Crayford Road, Dartford, was charged by the Metropolitan Police on Saturday morning after being arrested on Friday.

When asked for his pleas by district judge Susan Holdham, O’Garro, wearing a grey crew neck jumper and black tracksuit bottoms, pleaded not guilty on three occasions.

Rose Edwin, prosecuting, said two of the three alleged offences took place on Thursday, with O’Garro accused of posting a video onto social media without the consent of the people featured as well as visiting Westfield Centre in Stratford, which he is not permitted to do under the criminal behaviour order.

It was heard that O’Garro visited Hackney on Friday where he is accused of posting a video into social media without the consent of the people featured.

O’Garro was remanded into custody until a further hearing at 2pm on Tuesday.