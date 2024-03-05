Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Teenager in court over charges linked to murder probe after woman shot dead

A youth has appeared in court over charges linked to the fatal shooting of Lianne Gordon, 42.

Jordan Reynolds
Tuesday 05 March 2024 17:31
Lianne Gordon died at the scene of a shooting last December (Met Police/PA)
Lianne Gordon died at the scene of a shooting last December (Met Police/PA)
(PA Wire)

A teenager has appeared in court over charges linked to the fatal shooting of a mother-of-two in Hackney, east London.

Lianne Gordon, 42, died at the scene of the shooting in Vine Close on December 5 2023, and two others were also injured.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Stratford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with threatening a person with a blade in relation to an alleged incident in Vine Close on October 1 2023.

He has also been charged with possession of a firearm with intent, possession of a bladed article and affray in relation to an alleged incident in Rendlesham Road on December 2 2023.

The Metropolitan Police said the charges were linked to the shooting of Ms Gordon and inquiries are continuing.

The youth was previously charged with Ms Gordon’s murder and the attempted murder of a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy in Vine Close.

The two alleged incidents on October 1 and December 2 2023 are being investigated by detectives leading inquiries into the murder of Ms Gordon, the force added.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in