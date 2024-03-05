Teenager in court over charges linked to murder probe after woman shot dead

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenager has appeared in court over charges linked to the fatal shooting of a mother-of-two in Hackney, east London.

Lianne Gordon, 42, died at the scene of the shooting in Vine Close on December 5 2023, and two others were also injured.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Stratford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with threatening a person with a blade in relation to an alleged incident in Vine Close on October 1 2023.

He has also been charged with possession of a firearm with intent, possession of a bladed article and affray in relation to an alleged incident in Rendlesham Road on December 2 2023.

The Metropolitan Police said the charges were linked to the shooting of Ms Gordon and inquiries are continuing.

The youth was previously charged with Ms Gordon’s murder and the attempted murder of a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy in Vine Close.

The two alleged incidents on October 1 and December 2 2023 are being investigated by detectives leading inquiries into the murder of Ms Gordon, the force added.