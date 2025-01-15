Teenager charged with murder over ‘indiscriminate’ drive-by shooting near church

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

An 18-year-old man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of murdering a woman in an “indiscriminate” drive-by gang shooting outside a church.

The victim, Michelle Sadio, 44, was killed outside the River of Life Pentecostal Church in Harlesden, north-west London, on December 14.

That day, a wake was being held for 80-year-old Dianne Boatong who had died nine days earlier.

At about 5pm a group of young people arrived and congregated in the area outside the church, having been denied entry as some were drinking and smoking.

Just after 9.10pm, a dark-coloured Kia pulled up and shots were fired into the crowd before the vehicle drove away.

Ms Sadio, who had been standing with mourners, was fatally shot and died at the scene.

Kenneth Amoah, 39, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and Kadeem Francis, 30, was shot in the foot. Both were taken to hospital for treatment and survived.

Children as young as five years old were said to be among the crowd when the shooting happened.

The Kia was later abandoned and set on fire in Barnhill Road in nearby Wembley Park, police have said.

Tahjin Sommersall, 18, was arrested at his home on January 9 and charged two days later with Ms Sadio’s murder.

He was also charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

On Wednesday, Sommersall, from Feltham, north London, appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing before Judge Judy Khan KC.

Outlining the alleged offences, prosecutor Ben Holt told the court: “The investigation suggested this offence is the result of an ongoing gang dispute between two rival gangs.”

Judge Khan noted that the alleged gang shooting appeared to involve the “indiscriminate use of a firearm”.

She set a plea hearing for April 2 and a provisional six-week trial for October 13.

The defendant, who spoke only to confirm his identity, was remanded into custody.

Meanwhile, Scotland Yard said on Wednesday that a further five men were arrested at addresses in Brent and Hounslow in connection with the killing.

The suspects, two aged 18 and the others aged 21, 24 and 33, remain in custody.

Police said the victim’s family had been updated on the developments and continue to be supported by specialist officers.