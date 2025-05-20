Teenager appears in court accused of murdering Kayden Moy, 16, in beach attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 17-year-old youth has appeared in court charged with murdering teenager Kayden Moy during an attack on a beach.

Kayden, 16, was attacked on Saturday on Irvine beach, North Ayrshire, and died in Crosshouse Hospital, Kilmarnock, the following day.

On Tuesday, a 17-year-old youth appeared in Kilmarnock Sheriff Court charged with his murder.

Both teenagers were from East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire.

The accused is also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice, and carrying an offensive weapon.

He did not enter a plea, and will appear in court again within eight days.

Kayden was a pupil at Duncanrigg Secondary School in East Kilbride, and headteacher Annette Alexander described him as a “kind and caring young man and full of character”.

In a statement released to the media, his grieving family said: “Kayden will be sorely missed by his parents and two younger brothers.

“He was loved by so many and that is shown in the huge number of heartfelt messages we have received since his death.

“We would like to thank everyone who has shown us support over these last few days.”