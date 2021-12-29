Teenager charged with murdering couple found dead on Boxing Day

Tobyn Salvatore appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Katharine Hay
Wednesday 29 December 2021 15:45
Tobyn Salvatore has been charged with the murders of Denis and Mary Fell (Police Scotland/PA)
Tobyn Salvatore has been charged with the murders of Denis and Mary Fell (Police Scotland/PA)
(PA Media)

A 19-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering an elderly couple found dead in their home on Boxing Day.

The bodies of Denis and Mary Fell, both 73, were discovered at their address in Raeburn Rigg, Livingston West Lothian at around 11.40pm on Sunday.

Tobyn Salvatore, also known as Jay Fell, appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday to face two charges of murder.

Police at the address in Livingston where the couple were found dead (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Wire)

The teenager, who lives locally, made no plea.

He was remanded in custody for further examination and is due to make another appearance in court within the next eight days.

A police cordon was put in place around a property in Livingston and forensic staff were pictured at the scene in the days following the deaths.

Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston from Police Scotland said the force’s thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr and Mrs Fell, and those who have been impacted by their deaths.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in