Teenager admits music video murder in Brixton

A teenager has admitted stabbing a motorcyclist to death during the making of a music video.

Shane Jerome, 23, was attacked as he rode his motorbike in Brixton, south London, as part of a convoy of vehicles, including a green Lamborghini, featuring in the film.

Armed with a large knife, Brandon McNeil ran up to Mr Jerome and stabbed him in the chest, piercing his heart, it was alleged.

He also swung the blade at a second man on a quad bike which was also part of the convoy near Brixton Tube station.

Despite efforts to save him, Mr Jerome, from Thornton Heath, south London, was pronounced dead at the scene on the evening of July 21 last year.

On Tuesday, McNeil, 19, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to Mr Jerome’s murder.

He also admitted attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to the second man, Romaine Gayle, and possession of a knife on Brixton Road.

Mr Jerome’s family sat in court as McNeil, of Lollard Street, Vauxhall, south London, entered his pleas in the dock.

Judge Rebecca Trowler QC adjourned sentencing until May 27 for reports to be prepared.

The defendant was remanded into custody.