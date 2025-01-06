Teenager stabbed 16-year-old with 30cm blade over ‘stolen’ moped, court hears

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 16-year-old was fatally stabbed through the chest with a 30cm machete in a dispute with another boy over a stolen moped, a court has heard.

Kamari Johnson was found injured after police were called to Bourne Avenue in Hayes, west London, at about 1.30pm on May 24 last year, and died at the scene.

A youth aged 17 is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of his murder.

Opening his trial on Monday, prosecutor Joel Smith KC said the boys had been in contact over Snapchat regarding the defendant’s desire to buy a moped from Kamari.

They had been “haggling” over a price and Kamari wanted £180 for it, jurors were told.

He stabbed him once through his chest and into his heart, and although Mr Johnson managed to flee on the moped, he collapsed minutes later and died on the street Prosecutor Joel Smith KC

“It seems pretty clear from the messages that the moped was going to be a stolen one,” Mr Smith said.

When they met to complete the sale, Kamari took the defendant’s cash and drove away, the court heard.

Mr Smith said: “It seems that when they met, having taken (the defendant’s) cash, Mr Johnson went back on his side of the deal and simply rode off. In short, he took the money and ran.”

The prosecutor said the defendant was left feeling “pretty foolish, pretty embarrassed and, no doubt, pretty angry.”

He told jurors: “But whatever Mr Johnson had done, you may feel, he didn’t deserve what happened next.”

Minutes after the meeting, the 17-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, walked to Kamari’s house to confront him, intent on getting the bike, the court heard.

Mr Smith said: “He knew where Mr Johnson lived and he went there looking for him, and when he found him, he stabbed him.

“He stabbed him once through his chest and into his heart, and although Mr Johnson managed to flee on the moped, he collapsed minutes later and died on the street.”

The jury was shown CCTV footage in which the defendant could allegedly be seen turning into the victim’s road.

About 20 seconds later, the victim was shown driving out of the road on a black moped while the defendant allegedly followed on foot, carrying a large knife with a curved blade.

A witness, who can be seen in the clip, described seeing the defendant carrying a blood-stained knife he estimated to be about 30cm long, the prosecutor said.

Another video played in court showed Kamari crashing the moped in a nearby pub car park and then collapsing.

Mr Smith said the defendant had chosen not to answer questions about Kamari’s death during police interviews.

He provided a short, written statement which read: “I deny the offence of murder and confirm that I acted in self-defence at all times.”

The defendant has denied murder and possessing a knife in a public place.

The Old Bailey trial continues.