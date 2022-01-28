Teenager in court over ‘hate crime’ after two men attacked in north London
Malaki Thorpe of Tottenham will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
A teenager will appear in court charged over what the Metropolitan Police described as a hate crime following an attack on two men in north London
Malaki Thorpe, 18, of Fairview Road, Tottenham, will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with two counts of racially aggravated ABH and one count of possession of an offensive weapon.
Police were called at 9.50pm on Wednesday to the scene in Cadoxton Avenue, Haringey after receiving reports two men had been assaulted.
They were taken to a north London hospital to be treated.
Thorpe was arrested in Fairview Road on suspicion of actual bodily harm.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police had said the incident is being treated as a hate crime.
