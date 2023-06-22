Teenager charged with murder after boy, 17, stabbed in central London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A teenager has been charged with murder after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in London.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Thursday having been arrested on Wednesday.

He is accused of fatally stabbing Khaled Saleh in Paddington on Monday.

Two other teenage boys were also arrested on suspicion of murder. One remains in custody, while the other has been released on bail.

Mr Saleh was found with stab wounds in Paddington Green, central London, on Monday at around 1.41pm.

Emergency services including an air ambulance rushed to the scene but despite the efforts of paramedics he was pronounced dead at 2.15pm, the Metropolitan Police said.

His next of kin were being supported by specially trained officers.

Police cordoned off the area at St Mary’s Churchyard, Paddington Green.

(Khaled) would do absolutely anything for his family, to protect them, make them happy and be there for them. He was a family boy, he really valued them more than anything Khaled Saleh's cousin Lena Wessan

City of Westminster College, which provides post-16 education and training, has a campus located on the edge of the green – and a group of young people were seen in tears on the college steps on Monday afternoon.

Mr Saleh’s cousin Lena Wessan told The Evening Standard: “He was such a happy, funny boy always making people laugh.

“I was in school when my sister called me to tell me (he had been killed).

“I was screaming and crying in disbelief, I couldn’t breathe, I couldn’t talk, my heart shattered. He was a role model in the family, everybody looked up to him.

“His mother is really devastated. Khaled was very caring.

“He would do absolutely anything for his family, to protect them, make them happy and be there for them. He was a family boy, he really valued them more than anything.”