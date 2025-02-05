Teenager convicted of murdering boy, 15, in park knife attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A teenager has been convicted of murdering a 15-year-old boy in a knife attack in a north London park, the Metropolitan Police said.

Deshaun James Tuitt was fatally stabbed in Highbury Fields, Islington, shortly before 9pm on August 4 2022.

On Wednesday, after a trial at the Old Bailey, a 17-year-old boy, who can not be named for legal reasons, was found guilty of Deshaun’s murder, while six other youths were acquitted of murder, the Met said.

The attacker, then aged 15, travelled to the park with a group of boys on public transport while armed with a knife and wearing a face covering and “looking for trouble”, according to Scotland Yard.

Not only is Deshaun’s life lost, they who have done the crime will serve the time Tuitt family spokesperson

Deshaun had been at a birthday celebration at the park with a large group of friends.

The defendant was seen robbing people in the park, leading to an argument between him and Deshaun, during which the stabbing occurred, the Met said.

Deshaun ran towards police, saying “officer, I’ve been stabbed”, the force added.

His killer fled the scene and was arrested on August 10 2022.

Investigators found a chat on the teenager’s phone where he spoke of stabbing “Huntz”, which was Deshaun’s nickname, according to the Met.

A member of Deshaun’s family said: “To the person involved in the stabbing and taking his life: he didn’t deserve to die like that. I had a mental breakdown, and I will never be able to get over this.

“I want you to know that Deshaun was a son, a brother, a grandson, a great-grandson, a nephew and a cousin to so many on both sides of the family, so I want you to realise that he was a valuable member of our family. We won’t forgive or forget.

“Deshaun, you can now rest in peace. Hopefully, justice will be served. Not only is Deshaun’s life lost, they who have done the crime will serve the time.”

Detective chief inspector Joanna Yorke, of the Met’s specialist crime command, said: “There is no verdict that can give Deshaun back to his family. I sincerely hope that they find some comfort in today’s verdicts – my thoughts are with them.”

The killer will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on April 25.