Teenager charged with murdering man in petrol station assault

A teenager has been charged with murder after the fatal assault of a man on a petrol station forecourt.

A 15-year-old has been remanded in custody following the incident in Annfield Plain, County Durham which police stressed was “not connected in any way” to the nationwide problems over fuel deliveries.

The teenager is due to appear before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning.

The victim, Thomas Mallaby, was seriously assaulted at a garage on Morrison Road at 2:40am on September 26.

The 40-year-old was taken to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary for emergency treatment but he sadly died as a result of his injuries on September 28.

His wife and family are currently being supported by specialist police officers.

PA