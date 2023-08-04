Teenager denies having synagogue attack note

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An 18-year-old man is facing a trial accused of having a note detailing a plan to attack a synagogue.

Mason Reynolds, from Brighton, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday by video link from Lewes prison.

During the hearing, he pleaded not guilty to a charge of possessing an article for terrorist purposes between May 7 and June 27.

The details of the charge allege that he had a “note detailing a plan to attack a synagogue”.

Mr Justice Jeremy Baker set a provisional trial at Winchester Crown Court from April 10 2024 with a further hearing on December 8.

Reynolds, of Moulsecoomb Way in Brighton, was remanded into custody.