Teenager denies having synagogue attack note

Emily Pennink
Friday 04 August 2023 10:59
A view of the Central Criminal Court, also referred to as the Old Bailey (Nick Ansell/PA)
(PA Archive)

An 18-year-old man is facing a trial accused of having a note detailing a plan to attack a synagogue.

Mason Reynolds, from Brighton, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday by video link from Lewes prison.

During the hearing, he pleaded not guilty to a charge of possessing an article for terrorist purposes between May 7 and June 27.

The details of the charge allege that he had a “note detailing a plan to attack a synagogue”.

Mr Justice Jeremy Baker set a provisional trial at Winchester Crown Court from April 10 2024 with a further hearing on December 8.

Reynolds, of Moulsecoomb Way in Brighton, was remanded into custody.

