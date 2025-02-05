Teenager appears in court charged with murder of 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 15-year-old boy has been remanded into youth detention accommodation after appearing at Sheffield Youth Court charged with the murder of Harvey Willgoose, 15, who was stabbed to death at a school in the city.

Harvey died after the incident at All Saints Catholic High School, in Granville Road, at about 12.17pm on Monday.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at in court on Wednesday charged with murder, possession of a bladed article and affray and was remanded into youth detention accommodation by District Judge Tim Spruce.

He told the boy: “There is an allegation that you murdered Harvey Willgoose on that date.

“It is early days in this investigation but this allegation involves a knife, a hunting knife, being taken into school and used to stab another pupil in broad daylight resulting in the death of that pupil.”

The boy spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during the 40 minute hearing, during which he was told that he will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.

He appeared inside the dock in the courtroom which was attended by the boy’s father and uncle and members of the press.

The youth wore a grey tracksuit and sat with his head down throughout most of the hearing.

On Tuesday afternoon, Harvey’s mother Caroline and other family members visited the school, where flowers, balloons and cards have been left for the popular pupil.

After the visit, they released a statement saying: “We are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful boy, ‘Harvey Goose’.

“Our lives are devastated and will never be the same again.

“We have lost a beloved son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew and, most importantly, a best friend to all.

“Harvey will be forever known for being a caring, loving and funny young man.”

The trust which runs the school said Harvey was “precious” and “loved”.

The week before the incident, the school had gone into lockdown after there were “threats of violence” between pupils, parents were told on January 29.

A mass will be held for Harvey at St Joseph’s, Handsworth, at 10am on Saturday.