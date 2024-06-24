Murder investigation after teenager gunned down in Liverpool

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A murder investigation has been launched by police after a teenager was shot dead in Liverpool.

Police and ambulance crew were called to the Liver Industrial Estate in Aintree around 11.10pm on Sunday.

The victim was found at the scene with gunshot wounds and taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

A cordon was put in place while officers and forensic teams carry out their enquiries.

Merseyside Police said high visibility patrols have been stepped up in the area to provide reassurance to members of the public.

Mark Baker, who is leading the investigation, said his thoughts were with the family of the victim and called on anyone who has information about the incident to contact police.

“This was an appalling and tragic incident in which a young man has lost his life, and our thoughts first and foremost are with his family, who are trying to come to terms with his loss.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen him to come forward as their information could be vital.

“Whilst this happened on an industrial estate, there are residential homes nearby and I would urge anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area, or who heard anything, to come forward so we can give his family answers and bring his killer or killers to justice.”

He added: “I would appeal to any motorists who may have captured footage on their dashcam to come forward even if it appears to be innocuous.

“It could prove vital to our efforts to deliver justice for this young man and his family. It is essential that people with information, no matter how small, to please contact us as it might be vital to the investigation.

“Gun violence has taken too many young lives here in Merseyside. While the last 12 months saw the lowest number of firearms discharges in more than two decades, our efforts to take weapons off the streets and put those thoughtless enough to use them in jail will never stop.

“Every day our officers are carrying out warrants, open land searches and stop and searches to remove guns and other weapons from our streets. We target all available resources in the right areas to remove weapons and those who use them and work daily alongside our partners and in communities affected by gun crime.

“Incidents such as this are a tragic reminder of why we must continue with that work – gun crime can tear families apart and ruin many more lives than the victim alone."

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Merseyside Police through the usual channels, quoting reference 1121 of 23 June.

More to follow on this breaking news story…