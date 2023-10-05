Jump to content

Teenager in court charged with murder and attempted murder after triple stabbing

Rashane Douglas, 19, is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon after the incident in Halifax, West Yorkshire.

Katie Dickinson
Thursday 05 October 2023 14:24
Police were called to reports of three men being assaulted on Commercial Street, Halifax (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

A teenager accused of murder and attempted murder after a triple stabbing in Halifax has made his first appearance at crown court.

Rashane Douglas, 19, is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon after the incident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police were called to reports of three men being assaulted on Commercial Street, in the centre of the West Yorkshire town, just before 3.50am.

Joshua Clark, 21, and Haidar Shah, 19, died in hospital. The third man, aged 18, received treatment for a non-life threatening injury.

Douglas, of Jade Place, Huddersfield, was not asked to enter pleas to any of the four charges when he appeared at Bradford Crown Court on Thursday.

Appearing via video link from prison, Douglas spoke only to confirm his name during the brief hearing.

Judge Jonathan Rose remanded the defendant in custody until his next appearance for a plea and trial preparation hearing at the same court on November 2.

