Teenager accused of woman’s murder refuses to appear at crown court hearing

A teenager accused of murdering a woman has refused to appear for his first crown court hearing.

Deng Chol Majek, 18, who is charged with murdering Rhiannon Skye Whyte, 27, was due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court via videolink from HMP Manchester on Thursday to enter pleas, but refused to appear.

Ms Whyte died in hospital on October 23, three days after being injured at Bescot Stadium station in Walsall, West Midlands.

Chol Majek, of Bescot Crescent in Walsall, was initially charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon, but the first charge was upgraded to murder when Ms Whyte died, surrounded by her family.

Defending Chol Majek, who is from South Sudan, Charlie Crinion said the teenager had refused to speak to him through an interpreter before the hearing because he did not know who he was.

Judge Michael Chambers KC said he would proceed with the case as if the defendant would be contesting the charges.

Prosecutor Michelle Heeley KC said a trial, which could happen in April 2025, would be expected to last between five and seven days.

Addressing Mr Crinion, Judge Chambers said: “It is important that you have a proper conference and that, like any defendant, he has full confidence in his representation.

“I am not in a position to give a trial date this morning.”

A further hearing was set for December 13.

In a statement issued through police after her death, Ms Whyte’s family said: “The most loved daughter, compassionate sister, loving auntie, gracious granddaughter, beautiful niece, wonderful cousin and devoted friend.

“The most selfless person, you were brave, quirky, funny and always there for anyone who needed it. There is not enough paper in the world to even begin to write a tribute for you, but no one deserves it more.

“The weird thing about this devastating loss is that we now need to navigate life without you, but how? If your short life will teach anything, it’s to cherish each moment with those you love as tomorrow is never guaranteed.

“You are so strong, a fighter and no matter what happens, we as a family will always be united for you. We will love and miss you for now, for always and forever.”