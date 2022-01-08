Two teenage boys charged with manslaughter after grandmother dies in house fire
An 18-year-old and 15-year-old boy are to appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court today
Two teenage boys are to appear in court charged with manslaughter offences after an 88-year-old woman died in a house fire.
According to the Metropolitan Police, Josephine Smith was pronounced dead at the scene after being called to a fire on Queens Park Road, Romford, on Thursday.
Kai Cooper, 18, of Cleve Road, Leatherhead, and another 15-year-old boy, from Southend, are to make an appearance at Thames Magistrates’ Court today.
Both are charged with manslaughter of Ms Smith and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.
The Met have also said the pair have been charged with assault by beating in relation to a separate offence which took place 27 October in High Road, Ilford.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.