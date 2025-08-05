‘High risk’ sex offender jailed for breaching orders

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A “high risk registered sex offender” has been jailed for persistently breaching an order to prevent further offences by using aliases online.

The 24-year-old, who appeared on the court list as Luke Hardy but identifies as Zoe Hardy and was referred to using female pronouns during the sentencing hearing, breached Sexual Harm Prevention Orders (SHPO), Teesside Crown Court heard.

The first order was imposed in 2022 after Hardy was sentenced to a community order for three counts of making indecent images of children, including eight of the most serious kind, which were found on his mobile phone.

Hardy breached that order in 2023 by deleting his internet history on his phone, including erasing dating apps from the handset, which was against the provisions of the order.

Later that same year, Hardy breached the order by registering on a pornography site using the name Lucy which was prohibited as that was an alias which he had not notified the police about.

The court heard that Hardy explained to police at the time how he was “struggling with her sexuality, sometimes feeling like Luke, sometimes like Lucy”.

Saba Shan, prosecuting, said the latest breach occurred in July when officers visited Hardy’s home in Yarm Lane, Stockton after officers had designated him a “high risk sex offender”, and found he had used the name “Zoe” as part of his identification on a dating app, in an email account and his name on a mobile game.

It was understood that the breach occurred because Hardy did not inform police about any use of an alias online.

Judge Richard Clews jailed Hardy for eight months for breaching the SHPOs and an extra month when he activated part of previous suspended sentences.

He told the defendant: “It is appropriate to describe the breaches of the Sexual Harm Prevention Order as persistent and deliberate.”

He sentenced on the basis that there had been no harm caused to anyone else by Hardy breaching the orders.